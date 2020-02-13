God’s works are truly amazing! After much anticipation we are pleased to announce that we unanimously voted to call Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers to be our full-time settled pastor. She will split her time between us and the United Church of Johnson.
For over three years, the search committees of both churches have been working together and have been researching, interviewing and praying that the right person would come along. Rev. Summers brings to us a wealth of knowledge, experience and a God-filled spirit. We are excited to have her join us!
Please stay tuned for her official starting date and please, most of all, welcome her to our communities with open arms.
— Lisa Stearns