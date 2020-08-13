Services have switched for the month of August to Hyde Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. During July and August we combine our services with the United Church of Johnson. We hope you are able to join us as we are meeting in-person. Safety measures have been taken to see that all congregants are safe.
During these trying times as schools and parents decide which path to take at educating their children, as we try to find meaning and goodness in this crazy thing called life these days we remember God’s promise. He is always with us. We will get through all of this together and my prayer is we will be stronger and more unified.
— Lisa Stearns
