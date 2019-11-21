We are rapidly approaching the Thanksgiving holiday. As we move into the season of advent, it is a time of reflection and peace. Our regular services begin at 10:15 a.m. Coming up on our calendar is our annual craft fair which is held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hyde Park Elementary School gym, from 9-3 p.m. There will be lots of vendors, and our homemade wreaths will be for sale, the proceeds of which are used to purchase food for Christmas food boxes.
On Sunday Dec. 1, we will be decorating those handmade wreaths from 3-5 p.m. It’s a fun afternoon activity if you are looking for something to participate in.
We are thankful for the gifts we receive in our lives and should stop and remember to count our blessings everyday, for even though the world seems a bit out of balance we do still have a lot to be thankful for.
— Lisa Stearns