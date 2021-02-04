Canadian Christian folk-rocker Bruce Cockburn sings a song about the Holy Spirit called “Child of the Wind,” with a verse that’s always helped me in rough times: “Little round planet in a big universe ... sometimes it looks blessed, sometimes it seems cursed.”
Depends on what you look at, obviously. Even more it depends on the way that you see.
The pandemic has brought chronic cabin fever. Our nation’s continuing divisiveness frightens us. The attack on the U.S. Capitol leaves us traumatized. The climate change catastrophe threatens to immobilize us with denial.
It’s easy to be blinded by the ugliness and negativity of the world. We get our spiritual sight back, like Bartimaeus who asks Jesus to heal us, to see again. (Mark 10:46-52)
Then we see clearly, with the eyes of faith, that all things are possible with God.
With this power of renewed sight, we can then see our way clearly, together as the church, to usher the kingdom on earth as in heaven.
— Rev. Michael Caldwell
