For those who wish to gather in person, there will be a sunrise service, Easter Sunday, April 4, 7 a.m., weather permitting, in John Miner’s backyard. Wear a mask, social distancing will be observed, and bring a lawn chair.
Rev. Michael Caldwell will lead the regular Easter service at 9:30 a.m., livestreamed only. This is also communion Sunday, so have your bread and beverage ready.
Pledges and offering can be sent to Judy Clark, Collector, 397 Beam Road, Hyde Park VT 05655, until such time as we resume church service. Make sure to indicate what you are giving for. You can also use the online e-giving site: secure.myvanco.com/YHE0/home. Sign up if you haven’t already and just follow the instructions.
Memorial bricks are available at bit.ly/3fkydJ1.
Our fundraiser for World Central Kitchen, which provides meals and addressed ongoing food system challenges, is ongoing. The church is currently feeding people in Puerto Rico, Texas, and throughout the U.S. due to COVID-19. The Mission Committee will match the first $200 raised. Donate online at secure.myvanco.com/YHE0/home.
Wishing you all a blessed Easter.
— Lisa Stearns
