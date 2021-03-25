Please note that our services have changed times to 9:30 a.m., and that we are virtual only. View our sermons through our Facebook livestream.
Our bell tower is lit this week in memory of Helen Clark, from John and Judy Clark. If you’d like to light our bell tower in memory of or in honor of someone, contact us through our website.
On Wednesdays at 5 p.m., our Sunday school gathers via Zoom for weekly lessons. If you would like your child to join, reach out to Lisa Stearns at lisalocke2001@yahoo.com.
— Lisa Stearns
