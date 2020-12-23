Rev. Michael Caldwell’s message is just what we need at this time.
Our biblical history gives us many promptings to keep the faith in challenging times. Almost 2,000 years ago, the writer of the book of Hebrews in the New Testament referred back 2,000 years previous to then — and more — to ancestors in the faith who went through tremendous challenges, following God’s Spirit.
On the Second Sunday of Christmas, Jan. 3, I will use Hebrews 11 to bring you an unexpected visit from Abraham. “By faith, he set out … not knowing where he was going.”
You are not alone in feeling anxious about an unknown future. Keep the faith, read Hebrews with me, light the Christ candle at home, and may God bless you with the ongoing gift of the Christ child’s peace in this season of Christmas leading to Epiphany, Jan. 6.
Join us live for Christmas eve at 5:30 p.m. by steaming us on our Facebook page. We wish you all a blessed holiday, no matter what that may look like this year. Remember to count all of your blessings.
— Lisa Stearns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.