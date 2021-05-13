We hope all the moms had a great Mother’s Day. We are inviting you to join us for in-person services beginning Sunday, May 23, at 9:30 a.m.
We are still under strict limitations on space; only 25 percent capacity is available and masks are still required. You can still stream us live through our Facebook page as well.
Rev. Devon Thomas will be leading us in this service and is also a promising candidate as our new pastor.
— Lisa Stearns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.