Did you know that this weekend we are meeting a candidate to consider to be our new pastor? We have been without one for some time now and now our search committee has found a candidate for us to consider. Members, we need your votes!
Saturday at noon we have a meet-and-greet potluck lunch here in Hyde Park at the Second Congregational Church and there will be another opportunity at the United Church of Johnson at 5:30 p.m. if you can’t make the one at noon.
Sunday you will get your chance to listen to her preach at either service in Johnson at 8:45 a.m. or here in Hyde Park at 10:15 a.m. when members only of both churches will then vote to call the new candidate.
If you are a member and can’t make this weekend, you can still vote by asking for a ballot. If you would like to hear her message, then we can send you a copy through email.
Votes need to be in by this Sunday’s service.
We all hope you will attend to meet and listen to her message and cast your important vote.
— Lisa Stearns