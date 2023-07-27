The church is beginning a search for a new minister. To help us shape the role of the church in the community, we are asking for input from both our church family and community members.

What would make us a vibrant and relevant force in the community? What do we need to do to become that church? And what attributes should we be looking for in a minister to lead us in achieving that goal? We need to hear all your voices, so come join in the discussion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.