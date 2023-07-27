The church is beginning a search for a new minister. To help us shape the role of the church in the community, we are asking for input from both our church family and community members.
What would make us a vibrant and relevant force in the community? What do we need to do to become that church? And what attributes should we be looking for in a minister to lead us in achieving that goal? We need to hear all your voices, so come join in the discussion.
The meeting will be held Sunday, July 30, 9-10:30 a.m., Second Congregational Church, Prospect Street, Hyde Park village. Refreshments will follow.
On Saturday, July 29, from 7:30-9 a.m., the church hosts a free community breakfast to benefit the United Way of Lamoille County’s flooding relief fund. Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes and pastries. All are welcome.
Donations will be given to the United Way. If you cannot attend donate using this secure link: secure.myvanco.com/YHE0/home, or mail a check to Judy Clark, 397 Beam Road, Hyde Park VT 05655.
— Lisa Stearns and Karen Weeks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.