Jesus was born in an obscure village. He was the child of a peasant woman. He worked in a carpenter shop until he was 30 years old, and then for three years he travelled around the country, stopping long enough to talk and to listen to people, and help where he could.
He never wrote a book, he never had a hit record, he never went to college, he never ran for public office, he never had a family, or owned his own house. He never did any of the things that usually accompany greatness. He had no credentials but himself.
When he was only 33 years old, the tide of the public opinion turned against him, and his friends all rejected him. When he was arrested, very few wanted anything to do with him. This all happened many centuries ago, and yet today he is the leading figure of the human race, and the ultimate example of love. It is no exaggeration to say that all the armies that have ever marched, all the navies that ever set sail, all the rulers that have ever ruled, all the kings that reigned on this earth, all put together have not affected the life of man on earth like this one solitary life.
Join us live at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays, or stream us on our Facebook page. Sunday school via Zoom, Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
— Lisa Stearns
