To the community who helped us in our wreaths sales, thank you. You exceeded our expectations and we were able to get all the food we needed for our food boxes that will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 19, to several families in need. Even through a pandemic, God led the way and we are able to do what we do best, which is to serve.
After much discussion we have decided to hold a virtual Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. We ask you to join us by streaming live on our Facebook page. There will be singing and prayer. Christmas is a time of love, hope, joy and peace. These days we need these things more than ever.
We ask that you pray for those who are struggling with isolation, depression, loneliness and sickness. We ask for prayers as families reinvent new ways to gather together for the holiday, whatever that may look like. God is with all of us. No matter where we are in our faith or life.
— Lisa Stearns
