June is upon us, and I don’t know about you, but with the blooming of the flowers and springing of leaves on trees, I feel a sense of hope. Trying to adapt to the new “normal,” however, is a little hard to get used to. The nice weather brings me comfort, and a reminder of the old “normal.” With challenges, however, comes triumphs and lessons learned, and we just need to listen and be still.
We encourage all who are able to stream our live sermons on Sunday through our Facebook page. The great news is you can watch it anytime. Having a pastor to lead us during these challenging times is a true blessing. We prayed; God listened. Praise God.
We ended our electronic Sunday school on May 31. A shout out to all our children who will be moving up in grades. They are a beacon of light in our congregation. We have missed seeing them weekly; watching them grow and change is one of the wonders of gathering together.
Our committees are busy making sure necessary steps are taken before opening the church again. Stay tuned here for updates.
Thank you to all essential workers and our community for your continued love and support. May you all be watched over and protected. Bless you all.
— Lisa Stearns