Riverside baptismal service

As pastor of the Waterville Union Church and the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville, Rev. Devon Thomas holds a riverside baptismal service in the Lamoille River in Cambridge in 2018.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

Rev. Devon Thomas, who served three congregationalist churches in the Lamoille County area, is departing his shared post for one full-time job at Ascension Lutheran Church in South Burlington.

Thomas will end his tenure at the three churches at the end of May before beginning immediately in Chittenden County.

