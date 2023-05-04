Rev. Devon Thomas, who served three congregationalist churches in the Lamoille County area, is departing his shared post for one full-time job at Ascension Lutheran Church in South Burlington.
Thomas will end his tenure at the three churches at the end of May before beginning immediately in Chittenden County.
Thomas — known by some as “Rev. Dev” — served as pastor at The Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville since 2018, and he has also served the congregations at the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfax. He had previously presided over the Waterville Union Church until 2021 when he had to leave due to budget cuts and moved on to the Hyde Park Congregational Church.
Serving three churches simultaneously, Thomas said, has helped him gain a broader understanding of the church in rural communities and see firsthand the way communities look out for one another and how they reach out to those in need.
“The thing that I’ve seen across the board is that people really do have good hearts, they want to do what’s best for each other, but we don’t always know how to do that,” Thomas said. “So, it’s good to have folks who are sort of keeping an eye out and trying to actively lift people up. I hope that the churches that I serve will continue to do that in some shape or form. You don’t need to do it perfectly, but I just hope they keep doing it.”
A third-generation minister born in Connecticut, Thomas has spent most of his life in Vermont and grew up in Underhill. With the Green Mountain State consistently clocking in as one of the least religious in the nation, he noted that pastors face both the burden of keeping together often small, struggling churches while being free to explore their faith in ways they might not be able to in other places more confined by tradition.
“You’re really on the front line of that struggle to keep churches alive in our communities, and you see the things that people are struggling with and struggling with connecting to our communities in a way that makes people want to be engaged,” he said.
In his five years in the three-church rotation, Thomas was forced to pivot to remote services and to help shepherd his churches through the social upheaval of 2020, navigating contentious issues within his congregations following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer that renewed the outcry against racism in the justice system.
“Some people, in response to a lot of the social issues, wanted to dive right in, and I was right on board with that, but other people wanted to stay out of it. There were a lot of the conversations that were coming up, and they were not conversations that some people in the church wanted to have,” Thomas said.
To navigate during this turbulent time, Thomas turned to issues of poverty, affordability and housing to engage churchgoers in good works that everyone could connect with and support, which led him to form more of a relationship with homelessness aid organizations in Hyde Park and Morrisville.
“When the pandemic hit, it forced a lot of people to see the things that were working in our communities, and the things that people really wanted to talk about in our communities and the things that people didn’t want to talk about,” Thomas said.
While he said he’ll miss the rolling hills of Lamoille County, Thomas has married and started a family in the time since he started here five years ago, and when the opportunity to serve one community full-time and enjoy health benefits, he knew he had to take it.
Melody Tobin, a member of the Jeffersonville church, said they’re waiting for the church’s deacon to return from vacation before determining how they will proceed with recruiting a new pastor, or if they’ll continue sharing one with the Hyde Park church.
Tobin said the church was well led by Thomas, and although it was tough to see him go the congregation wished him and his family well.
“I will miss the warmth, welcome and compassion ‘Rev Dev’ offered all who attended his services,” Kathy Johnson, a member of the Jeffersonville church and Cambridge community columnist for the News & Citizen said. “It didn’t matter if the attendance was weekly or once a year, in-person or virtual, the feeling of inclusion was the same. This was particularly true, and important, during COVID.”
