Rev. Sonia Dunbar of East Craftsbury is the new pastor of the Peacham Congregational Church.
She has been interim pastor since January 2019.
Dunbar is the 31st pastor in the history of the congregation, which celebrated its 225th anniversary in 2019. The historic church building celebrates its 215th anniversary in 2021.
“In June 2017, standing in the presence of my creator, I vowed to live my life and ministry as a Celtic wise one — a healer, historian, artist, and guide between the worlds,” said Dunbar, who is an interfaith-interspiritual minister. “If you think about it, that sounds remarkably Christian, doesn’t it? Christianity, in fact, is my native religious background and spiritual language. My aspiration is to live as Jesus taught, possessed by the Holy Spirit, and profoundly in love with my creator, the sovereign of mysteries.”
Raised on a dairy farm in East Craftsbury, Dunbar’s grandfather was born on Walden Mountain and her great-grandparents are buried in North Danville. Her hobbies include reading, watching professional bull riding and gardening.
She also was a licensed attorney for about 15 years, working primarily with children in high-conflict divorces.
