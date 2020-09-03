Rev. Sonia Dunbar

Rev. Sonia Dunbar is the new pastor of Peacham Congregational Church.

 Courtesy photo

Rev. Sonia Dunbar of East Craftsbury is the new pastor of the Peacham Congregational Church.

She has been interim pastor since January 2019.

Dunbar is the 31st pastor in the history of the congregation, which celebrated its 225th anniversary in 2019. The historic church building celebrates its 215th anniversary in 2021.

“In June 2017, standing in the presence of my creator, I vowed to live my life and ministry as a Celtic wise one — a healer, historian, artist, and guide between the worlds,” said Dunbar, who is an interfaith-interspiritual minister. “If you think about it, that sounds remarkably Christian, doesn’t it? Christianity, in fact, is my native religious background and spiritual language. My aspiration is to live as Jesus taught, possessed by the Holy Spirit, and profoundly in love with my creator, the sovereign of mysteries.”

Raised on a dairy farm in East Craftsbury, Dunbar’s grandfather was born on Walden Mountain and her great-grandparents are buried in North Danville. Her hobbies include reading, watching professional bull riding and gardening.

She also was a licensed attorney for about 15 years, working primarily with children in high-conflict divorces.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.