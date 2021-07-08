The Our Lady of Fatima statue from Fatima, Portugal, arrived at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Craftsbury June 26.
A special rosary was prayed at 5:30 p.m., prior to the 6 p.m. Mass.
Bernie Lussier and Alice Perron provided music. After the Mass, the statue was transferred to St. Norbert Catholic Church in Hardwick, where it remained through July 3.
The message of Fatima spread throughout the world after World War II, largely through the Pilgrim Virgin Statue tours that began in 1947 from Fatima. Our Lady’s Blue Army brings the pilgrim statue to locations around the world and the statue is currently visiting the Northeast Kingdom.
Their purpose then, as today, is to bring the graces of Fatima’s message of hope, peace and salvation to those who may never have an opportunity to make a pilgrimage to Fatima.
The statute has visited more than 100 countries since 1947.
