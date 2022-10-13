Eden holds its final service Sunday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. with special music, food and fellowship following worship. Gregory Wells will provide the special music and the message will the “Greatest Commandment.”
The North Hyde Park service is at 9:30 a.m.
In 1 Samuel 2:12, the chief priest at Shiloh was mortified by his two grown sons who were scoundrels. The people complained to Eli that his sons were out of control and stealing God’s portion of the sacrifices and threatening them. The sons were even committing sexual immorality with the women who came to the tabernacle of God.
Eli talked to his sons, telling them that they were doing wrong, but they would not repent or listen to their father, so we are told that God planned to put them to death (2:25).
Hannah was also part of God’s plan to provide her son, Samuel, to replace Eli and his sons. Samuel grew in favor with God and the people.
Thus, we can be thankful that God is in control, even when evil things are happening. The Lord will punish evil doers and make all things right in the future. Let us take courage during the dark days and be prepared for when the light of the Lord comes to us.
— Pastor Jim Bound
