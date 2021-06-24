The idea of celebrating a day to honor fathers came to Sonora Smart Dodd in May 1909 when she attended a Mother’s Day service at the Central Methodist Episcopal Church of Spokane, Wash. She told her pastor that fathers should have a similar holiday honoring them and Father’s Day was founded at the YMCA on June 19.
Sonora recommended that the celebration should be on June 5, the birthday of her father, William Smart, who was a Civil War veteran and who had raised six children as a single parent. However, the pastors of Spokane did not have enough time to prepare for the celebration, so the first celebration did not take place until the third Sunday of June in 1910.
The fifth commandment of the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:12 and Deuteronomy 5:16) also emphasizes that parents are to be honored, with a promise of long life and that things will go well for those who obey: “Honor your father and your mother, as the Lord your God has commanded you, so that you may live long and that it may go well with you in the land the Lord your God is giving you.”
Ephesians 6:4 indicates that young children are to honor their parents by obeying them. Older children can honor their parents by showing respect and by caring for them and their needs, which is pleasing to the Lord. (1 Timothy 5:4-8)
The meaning of to honor comes from the idea of attaching weight or high value or significance to that being honored. The word is translated as glorify and shows great respect when referring to God. The opposite of attaching weighty value is to treat lightly or as insignificant.
To honor one’s parents is also to honor the Lord. To keep the Ten Commandments will also honor one’s parents and one’s family name.
— Pastor James Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.