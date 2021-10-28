Jesus understood that his disciples were filled with grief because he told them that he was going away, back to the father who sent him. So, in John 16:7, Jesus encouraged them and us: “But very truly I tell you, it is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Holy Spirit will not come to you, but if I go, I will send him to you. When he comes, he will prove the world to be in the wrong about sin and righteousness and judgment.”
Jesus can now be with every believer all the time. The advocate or the one “called along beside” to guide and defend believers is also here to prosecute or convict those in the world of sin, righteousness and judgment.
That is, the crucial sin is that of not believing in Jesus, whose righteousness was confirmed by his resurrection and ascension, and of judgment as already pronounced upon Satan (16:10). Thus, for those who accept Jesus as taking on our sin and providing our righteousness, there is no judgment.
In place of the world’s trouble, hatred and sorrow, Jesus gives his peace, his love, his joy and the power and presence of his Holy Spirit.
— Pastor Jim Bound
