The prophet Jonah lived in the northern kingdom of Israel during the time of Jeroboam II, who reigned from 793 to 753 B.C. (2 Kings 14:25)
When Lord came to Jonah to go preach against the cruel city of Nineveh, he wanted to flee from God instead of offering repentance to the enemies of Israel. He found a ship going the opposite direction from Nineveh and fell asleep below deck.
The Lord hurled a powerful wind onto the sea, and Jonah confessed that he was the cause of the storm and he told them to hurl him into the sea for it to become calm. The sailors fearfully obeyed Jonah, and the storm ended.
The sailors realized that Jonah’s God was the true God and made vows and worshipped the Lord.
May we learn from Jonah’s example not to be disobedient, but to respond to the will of God for our lives. God does not give up on his loved ones, and as with Jonah, more opportunities and mercy lay ahead.
— Pastor Jim Bound
