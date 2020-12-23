Matthew 1:18 (NIV) begins: “This is how the birth of Jesus the Messiah came about: His mother Mary was pledged to be married to Joseph, but before they came together, she was found to be pregnant through the Holy Spirit. Because Joseph her husband was faithful to the law, and yet did not want to expose her to public disgrace, he had in mind to divorce her quietly.”
No doubt, it was when Mary returned from visiting her relative Elizabeth and was three months pregnant with baby Jesus that Joseph found out that Mary was pregnant (Luke 1:26-35). Joseph must have been shocked and greatly disappointed. He knew that he could not marry her now, but he also did not want to disgrace her.
Joseph must have gone to bed with a very heavy heart, but he also would awake with much relief and joy from the dream he had that was better than a white Christmas.
Matthew 1:20-21: “But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, ‘Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.’”
Thus, Joseph did as the angel had told him, even though he knew that he and Mary would be the subjects of rumors and gossip for her becoming pregnant before the marriage.
They were willing to trust the Lord rather than to fear the condemning judgment of others. So, all who believe in this Savior, Jesus, benefit from this couple’s willingness to trust and obey the Lord even in very difficult circumstances.
— Pastor Jim Bound
