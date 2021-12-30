Matthew 1:18 begins, “This is how the birth of Jesus the Messiah came about: His mother Mary was pledged to be married to Joseph, but before they came together, she was found to be pregnant through the Holy Spirit.”
After three months of visiting Elizabeth, Joseph sees that Mary is pregnant. Joseph did not believe the holy spirit story and planned to break off their engagement.
Fortunately, Joseph did believe after an angel in his dream said that Mary had conceived by the Holy Spirit. He then made Mary his wife legally but did not consummate the marriage until after Jesus was born.
Luke tells us how God used the census by Caesar Augustus to have Jesus born in Bethlehem to fulfill the prophecy in Micah 5:2. The sovereignty of God over history is demonstrated in the fulfillment of this prophecy.
Bob Deffinbaug believes that the purposes of God are often achieved through suffering. “All of the suffering from the decree of Caesar was not immediately recognized as the sovereign hand of a loving God, who was bringing about his purposes for the good of those who suffered. Let us learn from Mary and Joseph that those seemingly secular sufferings are often instruments in the hand of God, which time or eternity will make clear to us.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
