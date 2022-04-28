The Eden Congregational Church members met recently to plan special services at the church with added music, beginning at 11 a.m. on May 15, June 26, July 24, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Everyone is invited.
To accommodate the meetings of the Eden church, the First Congregational Church at North Hyde Park will change worship services to 9:30 a.m. beginning on May 1. Everyone is invited.
Last Sunday, encouragement was found in Scripture that assures us that God is still in control and working out his sovereign and perfect will, as King Nebuchadnezzar learned. (Daniel 4-5)
In Ephesians 1:11-13, we also see that God is working out his plan and eternal purpose with all wisdom. However, his plan does not exclude human cooperation, especially as it applies to eternity, as we are to trust him and follow his will by hearing his word and believing.
Moreover, we see in Romans 8:28, that God is working out all things for those who love the Lord and who respond to him, and that nothing can separate those who believe in Jesus, from the love of God, not even death.
— Pastor Jim Bound
