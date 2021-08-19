After Jesus left the dinner honoring him in Bethany for bringing Lazarus back to life, Jesus headed to Jerusalem for the Passover feast.
“The great crowd that had come for the festival heard that Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem. They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, ‘Hosanna!’ Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. Blessed is the king of Israel!” (John 12:12-13)
The people greeted Jesus as their promised Messiah who would set up his kingdom to save now. But Jesus was not riding in on a powerful war horse with an army.
He was coming on a humble donkey of peace to set up a spiritual kingdom in fulfillment of the prophecies of Zechariah 9:9 and Psalms 118:25. “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.”
Knowing that the hour had come for him to be glorified, Jesus staged his triumphal entry to provoke the Jewish leaders to trigger the events that would lead to his death as the Passover lamb of God.
The glorification Jesus was referring to was being glorified on the cross, something the world could only see as disgraceful and humiliating.
But the Father and Jesus saw his going to the cross for all humans as the purpose for his coming, proving God’s love, meeting the demands of God’s justice, bringing peace and salvation to Believers, and revealing God’s glory. If only all people would understand and accept this truth and light.
— Pastor Jim Bound
