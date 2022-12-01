Advent is celebrated around the world to remember the first advent of Jesus at his birth and to anticipate the second advent at his return.
Luke is the only gospel writer who begins with the birth of John the Baptist to his parents, Zechariah and Elizabeth.
As a priest, Zechariah was burning incense in the temple as assembled worshipers waited and prayed outside. While he was inside the temple, the angel Gabriel appeared to him.
Zechariah’s name means “the Lord remembers.” It appears that God was fulfilling the meaning of Zechariah’s name when Gabriel told him his “prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son and you are to call him John” (Luke 1:13). This had been their prayer when younger, answered by God.
Zechariah questioned Gabriel but was made unable to speak until John’s birth. Do not lose hope. God remembers your prayers.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.