Since God told the prophet Samuel to grant the people’s wish to have a king, we wonder how that will happen. Who would guess that the Lord would use lost donkeys? We must learn that God can use everyday circumstances to accomplish his plans
Now the donkeys belonging to Saul’s father Kish were lost, and Kish said to his son Saul, “Take one of the servants with you and go and look for the donkeys.” Saul looked like an impressive king. He was young, handsome and taller than anyone else. If being king was all about appearances, Saul was the man. However, Saul was lacking in commitment to God.
As Saul and his servant went looking for the donkeys, circumstances took them to the city where Samuel lived. The servant suggested finding Samuel to ask him if he could tell them where to find the donkeys. God notified Samuel the day before that Saul was on his way and to anoint him the first king of Israel.
The Lord can also use everyday circumstances in our lives to guide us. It is important to see all situations as potential “divine appointments” to guide us to God’s purposes. Can you see God’s purposes in your everyday experiences?
— Pastor Jim Bound
