Jesus was innocent, but he was falsely declared guilty by the Jewish leaders. “When Judas, who had betrayed him, saw that Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse and returned the 30 pieces of silver to the chief priests and the elders. ‘I have sinned,’ he said, ‘for I have betrayed innocent blood.’ ‘What is that to us?’ they replied. ‘That’s your responsibility.’” (Matthew 27:2-4)
Jesus was then taken to Pontius Pilate so that he could be condemned according to the Roman law. But Pilate repeated over and over that he did not find Jesus guilty and deserving of death. Therefore, he offered to punish and then release Jesus. He even tried to release Jesus according to a custom of releasing a prisoner during Passover.
Pilate offered to release Jesus, or a murderer named Barabbas. To Pilate’s surprise, they chose to release the notorious Barabbas rather than innocent Jesus. Pilate finally compromised his decision and yielded to their demands: “If you let this man go, you are no friend of Caesar. Anyone who claims to be a king opposes Caesar.” (John 19:12)
Religious leaders insisted that Jesus be crucified, and Jesus rose from the dead on the third day just as he had promised.
— Pastor Jim Bound
