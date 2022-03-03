“Forty more days and Nineveh will be overthrown” proclaimed Jonah as it took him three days to walk through the Assyrian capital. (Jonah 3:4)
The people took the words of divine judgment seriously and believed Jonah. They believed God’s word and began to repent by fasting to the Lord and by putting on sackcloth and crying for mercy. The revival began with the people, and when the word reached the king, he too believed and took off his royal garments and put on sackcloth and sat in the dust. He made a decree that everyone was to turn from their violent evil ways, and that even the animals were required to be covered with sackcloth in hopes that the Lord would relent and not overthrow them as he did in Sodom and Gomorrah. (Genesis 19:25)
Mercy and salvation come from believing the Lord and of repenting of our evil ways. As we believe God’s word and repent of our sins, God can transform our lives. But we can’t believe God, apart from reading or hearing the word of God. Therefore, any real revival or repentance will only begin by faithfully believing and trusting in God’s word, just as the people responded in Nineveh. (Jonah 3:5)
— Pastor Jim Bound
