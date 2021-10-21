In the first half of John 15, Jesus informed the disciples about abiding or being connected to him as the source of life and for bearing fruit as do branches connected to a vine. Jesus continues on the subject of abiding, but now from the effect that it has on those who do not believe or abide in Jesus. They are not to be surprised if the world hates them.
John 15:18-19, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.”
Jesus explains that he was not caught by surprise that the world would be so hateful, in fact in 15:25, “this is to fulfill what is written in their law.”
Thus, Jesus goes on to warn the disciples that they would be persecuted. But to take courage! For they would receive the Holy Spirit, who would enable them to endure, as well as to tell others about salvation. Thus, the persecution should encourage them since it would prove they really belonged to Jesus and not to the world.
— Pastor Jim Bound
