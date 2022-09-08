Naomi, the mother-in-law of Ruth, had a plan to get her relative Boaz to marry Ruth and be their kinsman-redeemer. But Naomi did not tell Ruth there was a closer kinsman and the plan was a dangerous short-cut that could go badly.
After Boaz ate supper and drank wine celebrating the harvest, Ruth was to sneak in to where he was to sleep that night. Ruth was to do whatever Boaz told her.
Apparently, Naomi thought that Boaz would tell Ruth to have intimate relations with him so that he would have to marry her. Instead, Boaz explained to Ruth that there was a closer kinsman who needed to have first opportunity to fulfill the redeeming decision.
“There is another who is more closely related than I. Stay here for the night, and in the morning if he wants to do his duty as your kinsman-redeemer, let him redeem you. But if he is not willing, as surely as the Lord lives I will do it.” (Ruth 3:12).
Thus, Boaz would not take a short-cut, but wanted to do what was right in the eyes of the Lord. So, the Lord rewarded him.
— Pastor Jim Bound
