Since May 6 is the official National Day of Prayer, our church service on May 2 will be focusing on ideas and prayers connected with the National Day of Prayer. One of the themes is an emphasis on biblical correctness, not political correctness or power.
So, as 2 Timothy 3:15-16 indicates, the Holy Scriptures are the truth, “God breathed” and they “are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus.”
We want to pray for all of our leaders, that God will grant them wisdom to act with honesty and integrity, not with lying and deceit. “The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity.” (Proverbs 11:3).
We pray for those in the media that they take an honest stand for what is right and that they report what is true. “Whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent or praiseworthy. (Philippians 4:8)
We pray for our educators and for those who are writing the teaching materials, that they receive wisdom from the Lord to provide knowledge and understanding that leads to success and to what is right, just, fair and to every good path. (Proverbs 2:6-9)
In Proverbs 8, wisdom is personified and calls out as does the Lord for us to listen and to heed his truth.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.