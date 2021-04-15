In the Gospel of St. John, surrounding the death and resurrection of Jesus, John includes many quotes from Old Testament passages to show that the Scriptures are being fulfilled by Jesus. All that was happening to Jesus was in accordance with a divine plan and fulfilling the will of God. It was no accident or injustice or events out of God’s control, but it was all part of God’s plan of salvation.
John 19: 36-37 confirms: “These things happened so that the scripture would be fulfilled: “Not one of his bones will be broken,” and, as another scripture says, “They will look on the one they have pierced.”
As with the Passover lamb, not one bone was to be broken.
Similarly, Jesus knew that he was fulfilling God’s divine plan as John 19:28-30 indicates, so that when he had completed everything he was sent to do, “Jesus said, ‘It is finished.’ With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.”
The Greek for “it is finished” is an accounting term that means paid in full. Hence, for those who accept Jesus by faith, their sin debt was paid in full. No one took the life of Jesus from him, he laid down his life of his own free will.
— Pastor Jim Bound
