On Sunday, Aug. 21, the 11 a.m. service in Eden will include special music by Rebecca and Tom Pitre. Food and fellowship will follow the meeting. The service at North Hyde Park will be at the usual 9:30 a.m. time.
The second kind of forgiveness in the Bible, besides the main teaching, is that forgiveness is permanent, “once and for all” (Hebrews 9:26 and 10:10). Romans 5:1 and 2 Corinthians 2:14-16 confirm that believers have a permanent justification that is a legal declaration that Jesus paid for the sin debt once and for all.
But we see from the Lord’s prayer that we still need daily forgiveness to be in a good relationship with the Lord. This relationship also requires that we forgive others, so that we can continue in the Lord’s blessings and will.
“For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.” (Matthew 6:11-15).
A good illustration of this need for daily forgiveness is when Jesus washed the disciples’ feet in John 13, and he told Peter that he did not need a bath, but only to have his feet washed.
— Pastor Jim Bound
