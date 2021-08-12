In John 12, Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem for the Passover at which he would be killed but rise again. On his way, he stopped over in Bethany just two miles from Jerusalem where Lazarus lived. A dinner was given to honor Jesus for having raised Lazarus back to life after he had been dead four days.
Again, Martha served but this time with no complaints. Again, we will also find Mary at the feet of Jesus, but this time to pour out expensive perfume on him. Parallel accounts in Matthew 26 and Mark 14 note that Mary also poured the whole bottle of aromatic oil on his head and body, described as “a symbolic embalming of his body for burial.”
This awkward scene probably broke up the festive meal until the stealing treasurer Judas Iscariot raised a stink of his own: “Why wasn’t this perfume sold and the money given to the poor? It was worth a year’s wages.” Other disciples saw it as a waste as well.
But Jesus defends Mary, indicating that he was about to die and that she was showing her love for him.
As Christian teacher Watchman Nee said, people should come to Jesus and “waste themselves on him.” But it is not a waste since Jesus is worth all that we have and are.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.