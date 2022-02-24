After the sailors hurled Jonah into the sea as a sacrifice at his insistence, he remembers his distress as he sank to the bottom. Later, Jonah records the traumatic experience in a psalm-like prayer of thanksgiving to the Lord for answering his prayers and saving him miraculously by a huge fish.
Jonah thought that his disobedience had banished him from God, but the Lord had not given up on him.
Jonah explains, “From deep in the realm of the dead I called for help, and you listened to my cry. You hurled me into the depths, into the very heart of the seas, and the currents swirled about me; I said, ‘I have been banished from your sight, yet I will look again toward your holy temple. But you, Lord my God, brought my life up from the pit.’”
Jonah confesses at first that he truly expected to die, but instead faith and hope in the Lord triumphed. “When my soul fainted within me, I remembered the Lord, and my prayer came unto you.”
Thus, Jonah concludes: “Those who cling to worthless idols turn away from God’s love for them. But I, with shouts of grateful praise, will sacrifice to you. What I have vowed I will make good. I will say, ‘Salvation comes from the Lord.’”
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.