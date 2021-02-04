The first temple cleansing in Jerusalem by Jesus is recorded in John 2:12-12 at the beginning of Jesus’ public ministry, and the second cleansing is recorded at the end of Jesus’ ministry after his triumphal entry on Palm Sunday, recorded in Matthew 21.
In the first 11 verses of John 2, Jesus turned the ceremonial cleansing water into wine, and then “Jesus cleansed the temple and the religious leaders whined,” as Bob Diffenbaugh puts it.
Somewhat fearful of Jesus, the Jewish leaders whined to Jesus, saying to show them a sign to prove that he had the authority to cleanse the temple by turning over the tables of the money changers and by driving the animals and dealers out with a whip.
But Jesus offers them a sign: “Destroy this temple, and I will raise it again in three days.”
The first cleansing did not make any real changes in the temple abuses, since the conditions were still the same when Jesus came back for the second cleansing. Thus, the purpose of Jesus first cleansing was to make a statement about his total authority and to turn to him as the true way to meet God. (John 14:6)
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.