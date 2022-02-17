Jonah offered himself as a sacrifice to save many sailors, by being hurled into the sea so that the raging storm was calmed. Jonah was surprisingly delivered by the Lord after three days and three nights in the belly of a great fish. (Jonah 1:17)
Jesus confirms that this story is true in Matthew 12:40, when the religious leaders asked for a convincing sign after they had already seen him do many miracles, such as just opening the eyes of a blind man so he could see.
He answered, “A wicked and adulterous generation asks for a sign. But none will be given it except the sign of the prophet Jonah. For as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of a huge fish, so the Son of Man will be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth. The men of Nineveh will stand up at the judgment with this generation and condemn it; for they repented at the preaching of Jonah, and now something greater than Jonah is here.” (Matthew 12:39-41)
Thus, Jesus says that this sign of Jonah points to his coming death and resurrection that will prove that he is the promised messiah and redeemer.
Those who believe in him will be saved, but those who don’t can expect condemnation.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.