The Eden church is having a chicken and biscuit dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, with an Elvis gospel concert by John Wilson following the supper.
The sermon for Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. service in Eden is “How to Deal with Difficult People,” including special music. Food and fellowship follow the service.
The North Hyde Park church service at 9:30 a.m. has been enjoying messages from the book of Ruth. After the message of dealing with difficult people on Sept. 18, we will begin a new series from 1 Samuel.
In Ruth 3:11, Boaz tells Ruth that the next morning he will talk with the more closely related kinsman to see if he will redeem Ruth or not. If he will not, then Boaz promises to do so. In the morning, Boaz waits at the town gates, and the nearest kinsman comes along.
Listeners gasp as Boaz seems to lose out, since the man is willing to redeem the land. Then Boaz adds that the man also has to marry Ruth to provide a son for the family’s posterity. To that, the man backs down since it would also risk his own inheritance. Boaz then redeems Ruth, whose child becomes the grandfather of David, leading to Jesus, the redeemer of all who will trust him.
— Pastor Jim Bound
