Besides the permanent forgiveness that Jesus accomplished for us, as noted in Hebrews 9:26 and 10:10 and Romans 5:1, there is also the daily conditional forgiveness found in the Lord’s Prayer that we are to forgive others so that God will forgive us. (Matthew 6:11-15)
Religion writer Greg Herrick asks: “So what is God attempting to do by not forgiving the person” who does not forgive others? To answer this, remember that God’s actions are motivated by love.
After a long explanation, Herrick concludes: “Therefore, what God means is that he will not allow his children to walk in their sin without attempting to correct them. In other words, if the person is unwilling to forgive, let him deal with a God twice as stubborn when it comes to forgiving.”
Jacob, who deceived his father and stole the blessing from his brother Esau is used as an example. In this case, God used his deceiving uncle Laban to be confronted with his own kind of sin involved when marrying his daughters.
The conditional message is to forgive others as the Lord has totally forgiven us, or we will reap what we sow. (Galatians 6:7-10).
— Pastor Jim Bound
