In 1 Samuel 14, the lives of King Saul and his son, Jonathan, are contrasted. Saul is very concerned about his public image and control over the people while Jonathan is more concerned about following the Lord’s will and seeking his glory.
The end of this chapter indicates that Saul will be successful in some future physical battles, but he fails in his spiritual life. How tragic that the battle turned out to be is unknown as both Saul and Jonathan died later at the hands of the Philistines.
Chapter 14 also introduces members of Saul’s family who will reappear in future chapters. For example, Saul’s youngest daughter will become a wife of David, the king after God’s own heart.
We see that it was because Saul made foolish decisions, especially in his disobedience and in his not trusting the Lord, that led to his downfall.
Proverbs 3:1-6 has wisdom from the Lord on this: “Do not forget my teaching, but keep my commands in your heart, for they will prolong your life many years and bring you peace and prosperity. … In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”
