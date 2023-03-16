In 1 Samuel 14, the lives of King Saul and his son, Jonathan, are contrasted. Saul is very concerned about his public image and control over the people while Jonathan is more concerned about following the Lord’s will and seeking his glory.

The end of this chapter indicates that Saul will be successful in some future physical battles, but he fails in his spiritual life. How tragic that the battle turned out to be is unknown as both Saul and Jonathan died later at the hands of the Philistines.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.