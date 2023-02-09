In 1 Samuel 11, after Saul is anointed as king, he returns home and continues his previous work farming. Since Saul was the first king of Israel, there was no royal court or bureaucracy system yet set up.
Then word came that the Ammonite king, Nahash, had besieged the Israel town of Jabesh. Nahash wanted to disgrace all of Israel, so a treaty was only possible if everyone had their right eye gouged out.
When Saul heard this, “the Spirit of God came powerfully upon him,” and he cut up a pair of oxen and sent the pieces throughout Israel saying that will be done to the oxen of anyone who does not come and fight. The people took him seriously.
Jabesh thought the people were “coming out” in submission, but instead they came out fighting, with Saul and his army of 300,000 surprising them in an overwhelming victory. Saul became an overnight hero, and all the people renewed their allegiance to him as king.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.