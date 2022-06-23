On Sunday, June 26, the North Hyde Park church will cancel its 9:30 a.m. service to attend the combined 11 a.m. service at the Eden church. Bonnie Bound has been invited to speak on God’s view of human life. There will be special music, with food and fellowship following the service. All are welcome.
As Esther concludes, the tables are turned on their enemies as the second edict approved by the King of Persia gave permission to the Jews to defend themselves. God is working behind the scenes to bring all things together for good. Romans 8:28: “We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”
An important purpose of God was for the Messiah to come through the Jewish people to save all people who believe in him. Thus, Esther closes with great joy and Purim celebration that the Jewish people were spared because God was working behind the scenes to fulfill the will of God.
We too are called to our positions in life for just such a time as we have. May we do our best to serve the Lord so that his will be done.
— Pastor Jim Bound
