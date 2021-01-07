Following the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, one of the next events to take place according to Jewish law would be the circumcision of Jesus. Chronologically, after the birth of Jesus, the shepherds visited, and then on the eighth day, Jesus was circumcised. About six weeks later, Jesus was presented at the temple in Jerusalem, where Simeon and Anna appear.
Similar to the circumcision of John (Luke 1:59), the name Jesus was formally given as had been told by the Angel Gabriel to both Mary and Joseph before the miraculous conception. The Hebrew form of the name Jesus is Jeshua, derived from the combination of two root words, meaning “the Lord” and “to save.” Thus, the name Jesus meant the Lord is salvation.
When Jesus was 6 weeks old, Mary and Joseph went from Bethlehem to nearby Jerusalem to present this first-born son to the Lord according to the law in Exodus 13 and Numbers 18. That is when a very godly old man, Simeon, recognized Jesus to be the Lord’s salvation and Messiah.
He took Jesus in his arms and praised the Lord, saying that now he was ready to die.
How Mary and Joseph marveled at all that happened and was said of Jesus, the Savior, for us as well, if we will receive him by faith.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.