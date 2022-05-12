On Sunday, May 15, at 11 a.m. will be a special service at the Eden Congregational Church with food following. Everyone is welcome. Focus will be ideas from John Lennox on free will, faith and the sovereignty of God. The church service at North Hyde Park is at 9:30 a.m. with the same message before returning to our series on Esther.
After Queen Vashti was removed as queen because she would not show her beauty before the guests at the king of Persia’s luxurious banquet, it appears that the favor of God is working behind the scenes for the king to choose Esther as his new queen.
Esther did not reveal she was Jewish and had been raised by her cousin, Mordecai, who was an important member of the decision makers who served at the gates. While serving there, he would not bow down to Haman who had been promoted to be the king’s top official.
When Mordecai would not kneel or pay him honor, Haman was enraged. He craftily received the king’s permission to kill all the Jews, and he superstitiously casts lots to determine the day to carry out the plan. It appears that God was working behind the scenes to determine the day that was months away so that there was time to respond against Haman’s plan.
— Pastor Jim Bound
