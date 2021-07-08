John 10:1-21 is a continuation of the healing of the blind man events in the previous chapter as seen by the reference to the blind man in verse 21.
The expression, “Very truly I tell you,” never begins a new message (10:1). The expression always follows up on a previous teaching, which in this context is that the religious leaders were “blind” and guilty of rejecting God and Jesus as their Messiah.
Thus, using figurative language of shepherds and sheep, Jesus tells these Pharisees that he is the true shepherd, but that they are thieves like the leaders described in Ezekiel 34, who only steal, kill, and destroy (10:1-8).
In contrast, Jesus is the only gate or door to God’s sheepfold, and he is the good shepherd who provides salvation, safety, sustenance, abundance of life and freedom to go in and out without fear as the sheep hear and know the good shepherd’s voice and follow him.
The good shepherd even willingly lays down his life for his sheep and then takes it up again, so that he can also raise up his sheep to be with him in the resurrection glorious sheepfold.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.