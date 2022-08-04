In Psalm 23, David knew what it was to be a shepherd. But then he writes from the position of being a sheep, with the Lord as his shepherd.
The Lord cares for his sheep and meets their deepest needs. Even in the shadow of death his sheep do not need to fear with the Lord as their shepherd. He offers comfort, protection and care. The Lord blesses his sheep even in the presence of their enemies and their cup overflows with abundance of joy and blessing.
“Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Psalm 23:6)
Do you know the good shepherd?
— Pastor Jim Bound
