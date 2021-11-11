The disciples could not understand what Jesus was talking about when he said, “In a little while you will see me no more, and then after a little while you will see me.” (John 16:16-19)
For us, looking back on the death and resurrection of Jesus, all is clear. But for the disciples, they could not imagine the interval between when Jesus would be dead in the tomb and then reappear to them after his resurrection.
But Jesus said that although they will weep and mourn, their “grief will turn to joy.” Jesus does not say that their grief will be replaced by joy, but that the very thing that was causing their grief would become or be turned into joy. Jesus compares this to a woman whose pain from giving birth is turned to joy when the child is born.
Thus, their grief over the death of Jesus on the cross would result in the coming joy of the resurrection. Consequently, the sorrow of the cross became the glory of the cross with the joy of the victory of Jesus over death. (1 Corinthians 15:20)
Charles Spurgeon makes an interesting observation in this connection: “It is most remarkable and instructive that the apostles do not appear in their sermons or epistles to have spoken of the death of our Lord with any kind of regret. The gospels mention their distress during the actual occurrence of the crucifixion, but after the resurrection, and especially after Pentecost, we hear of no such grief.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
