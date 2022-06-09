Esther, chapter 7, begins with Haman rushed to the second banquet given by Esther, after Haman had a difficult day of leading his enemy Mordecai around the city on the king’s horse as a reward for having saved his life.
Haman did not know that Esther was a Jew when he tricked the king into an edict to destroy all the Jewish people. Because Esther had invited him to the banquet, Haman thought that Esther approved of him. Thus, Haman was totally caught off guard when Esther finally made her request to the king to save her and her people.
“King Xerxes asked Queen Esther, ‘Who is he? Where is he — the man who has dared to do such a thing?” Esther said, “An adversary and enemy! This vile Haman!” (7:5-6).
Now, the king had a problem since he had approved of Haman and the edict, even though he had blindly done so. He stepped out into the garden for a break wondering how he could condemn Haman for something he had approved.
In the providence of God, just as the king returned, Haman was appealing to Esther to spare his life and he fell against her in his panic and perhaps too much wine. Thus, the king now had a reason to condemn him, for attacking his queen.
— Pastor Jim Bound
