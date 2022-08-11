On Sunday in North Hyde Park, we return to our series on Ruth. On Sunday, Aug. 21 in Eden we will have special music and a sermon on two kinds of forgiveness.
Many have never been taught or do not understand the main kind of forgiveness in Jesus of being forgiven by God once and for all. So many fear they have not been totally forgiven. Without that assurance, people offer last minute confessions before dying or they may hope for secondary chances to progress to heaven after death.
Hebrews 9 and 10 make it clear that believers in Jesus have been forgiven once and for all. Unlike the many sacrifices offered by priests in the Old Testament, Jesus became our perfect sacrifice on the cross and died once for all times to save those who repent and believe in him (9:26-28; 10:10).
Ephesians 1:7 and Colossians 1:14 confirm that Jesus has provided us with salvation through his redemption on the cross, providing total forgiveness of our sins.
1 John 1:9 promises, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify (cleanse) us from all unrighteousness.”
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.