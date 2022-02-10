The Lord called the prophet Jonah to go to preach to Nineveh because “Its wickedness has come up before me.” This is the theological concept of God being in heaven and knowing all about the actions happening on earth. God is not only the God of Israel, but of all the earth.
God wanted Jonah to go and warn even the enemies of Israel that if they would not repent within 40 days, then they would be overthrown. God sees it all, and it can come to the point where the wickedness of the people will be judged by God.
The word of the Lord came to Jonah a second time, and this time he obeyed and went to warn Nineveh (3:1). The people and king took the word of the Lord seriously and repented, so God relented and did not overthrow them. Thus, God delayed their judgment for another 150 years, when they were finally defeated by Babylon.
I wonder if people involved today in wickedness and violence will repent, or if God who sees everything will bring judgment? May people today hear the the Lord and respond to him in repentance and faith.
— Pastor Jim Bound
